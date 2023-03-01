Sunapee is special and I’d like to do my part
To the Editor: Sunapee is a special place my family and I were lucky enough to discover in 2017 and make our permanent home in 2021. The deciding factor wasn’t the lake or mountain, it was the schools.
Sunapee is special and I’d like to do my part
To the Editor: Sunapee is a special place my family and I were lucky enough to discover in 2017 and make our permanent home in 2021. The deciding factor wasn’t the lake or mountain, it was the schools.
From age 13, I lived in Indiana and graduated from Purdue University, with a BA in elementary education. My entire career has been in education. My positions include second and third grade teacher, school librarian, and currently I work in the Advancement Office at Colby-Sawyer College. I have served in leadership positions on PTOs, private organizations, school coalitions and district level advisory groups.
My daughter shared that SMHS has taught her to use the following questions when writing:
“Who cares?” — We all should. Every taxpayer should know the value schools bring to communities. Safe places for learning help ensure the best possible future of our community.
“What’s the big deal?” — I believe we have the responsibility to ensure students receive the best quality education we can provide while being stewards of the taxpayer’s dollars.
“Why does this matter?” — K-12 education is where children have the chance to explore, create and take chances. We are working to help young people become caring, contributing members of society. They are the ones who will continue to keep Sunapee special.
As you think of who you would like to represent you on the Sunapee School Board, I hope you will consider me for the job.
AMANDA SPEARS
Sunapee
To the Editor: Attorney General John Formella has added New Hampshire to the litigation aimed at blocking ESG investing. Formella stated that “This action is all about protecting the hard-earned retirement savings of Granite Staters and of Americans all across the country.”
My family waited 4 years for permission to come
Give DES authority to regulate these toxins
Methane pollution from the oil and gas sector is accelerating
M61 Gatling guns can stop rain of drones, missiles on Ukraine
These pro-life bills will put an end to radical abortion access
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.