To the Editor: Being a mom, teacher, and taxpayer in this town I feel as though I have a very unique perspective on the current problems with the Sunapee School facilities.

As a mom, I feel so much gratitude for the excellent education that my children have received. A huge part of this education has included the extracurricular activities that the school offers. Having two student athletes, I know first-hand that our field system is currently suffering, and this plan is the only solution. Although my kids will both be graduated by 2021 and they will not be benefiting from the proposed facilities, I still strongly believe that in order to continue our history of both a strong education and sense of community, we need to invest in the future.

As a teacher, I have the gift of spending 7 hours a day in the first grade classroom at SCES. However, there are many infrastructure issues that affect the safety of our children, from antiquated radiator heating systems to a lack of proper ventilation. These problems often inhibit the children’s education in the classroom, as this month there have been multiple children unable to come to school because of illness spreading quickly due to the inadequate ventilation system.

At Sunapee, I believe we provide our kids with a truly exceptional education, and we as a community are failing our children by allowing the poor infrastructure to constantly interrupt their learning and opportunities.

Louise Nichols

Sunapee

Saturday, March 07, 2020
Friday, March 06, 2020
Thursday, March 05, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Bring back the Saturday print edition

To the Editor: I don't know who thought it was a good idea to discontinue the Saturday edition of the newspaper, but it was a lousy one. Who doesn't like to have a cup of coffee on a Saturday morning, sit back and read the paper? No rushing out the door to work, just relaxing. Not everyone l…

Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Monday, March 02, 2020
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Shaheen stands up for abortion access

  • Updated

To the Editor: This week, Senator Shaheen took a stand for the reproductive health rights of Granite Staters by voting against the 20-week abortion ban and the so-called “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act,” named after a bald faced lie.

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mourning Massachusetts

  • Updated

To the Editor: Many years ago the state that I loved and grew up in, Massachusetts, had a two-party system in place. Both Democrats and Republicans had a basic understanding of civic duty and serving the public interest.

Sunday, March 01, 2020