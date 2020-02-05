Sunapee schools
To the Editor: It’s hard for me to believe that our daughter is about to graduate from high school and that our son is a sophomore. It feels like we’ve arrived at this point in the blink of an eye!
The reality is, our kids will likely spend little to no time on the proposed K-12 Sunapee Schools campus or play on the new fields. However, our family wholeheartedly supports this project. We recognize the need to invest in the infrastructure that allows grades PK-12 to stay in Sunapee. We want the next generation of students to have the same nurturing and formative educational experience as our kids.
A 15-year bond carries a tax impact of $2.07/$1,000 on the assessed value of your property. If your house is assessed at $300,000 that means a yearly tax increase of $621.00. Over a year, that averages out to $51.75/month. We think that is a worthy investment in a school system that provides an outstanding and well-rounded educational experience to all our children.
Please join us in voting “Yes” for Article 3 on March 10.
Jean Molloy
Sunapee