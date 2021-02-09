Sunday article shed light on Jennifer Horn motives
To the Editor: For this Republican who found Donald Trump’s tirades unsettling, it was equally difficult to read the rambling screed from Jennifer Horn published weekly on your editorial page under the banner “former NH Republican Party chair.” Her articles presented the same kind of name-calling poison that she found so objectionable in Trump. Reading her articles never once led me to an interesting perspective on politics, and left me with only the impression that she harbored a deep and personal hatred of President Trump.
Your article in Sunday’s paper shed some light on possible motives behind Horn’s screed and her “co-founding” of the Lincoln Project. According to the Lincoln Project, Horn resigned after its board “unanimously rejected” her request for a $250K signing bonus and $40K per month in fees. Apparently, they also rejected her request for a board seat, a TV show and a podcast. Not surprisingly, Horn declined to discuss this with the Union Leader. The Union Leader did note that the Lincoln Project paid her $114,000 in 2020 according to FEC records.
Since the Union Leader provided a forum for the advancement of Horn’s monetary ambitions, it might be appropriate to publish a denunciation of this ambitious, twisted person.
CARL LEHMANN
Wolfeboro