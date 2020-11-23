Sununu doesn’t care about NH’s homeless
To the Editor: It’s not uncommon for politicians to act outlandishly following re-election, but Governor Chris Sununu’s recent actions suggest a complete disregard for the people of New Hampshire. The houseless people on Chestnut Street are simply hoping to live another day. This governor has made that even harder.
During this pandemic many people have had the luxury of having a place to go following their work day where they do not have to face COVID-19. The houseless in Manchester don’t have a place to stay where COVID doesn’t rear its ugly head. For this reason, they established a living space at the courthouse in Manchester to protect themselves from COVID while fighting to survive in the cold winter months ahead.
Yet on Friday, despite the New Hampshire attorney general stating how there is no deadline to clear this encampment, and despite the many people who have come out to the site to protest, Governor Sununu sent armed police to destroy these people’s place of living and commandeer their few belongings.
To add insult to injury, Sununu denied Mayor Joyce Craig’s request to convert the armory to temporary shelter to support these people and he has no real plans to assure housing for these individuals. Sununu has made the lives of our neighbors on Chestnut Street significantly more difficult. Alas, this governor evidently doesn’t care.
MARK BENJAMIN PARSONS
Wentworth