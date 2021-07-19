Sununu delivered on the principles I voted for
To the Editor: Voting for Governor Chris Sununu and Republican state legislators was the best decision I could have made. They are delivering on the principles that they campaigned on that are so important to New Hampshire’s residents.
Governor Sununu values our veterans, and actually implements systems to support them. He passed a balanced budget, with policies that ensure small businesses in New Hampshire continue to thrive. He cut corporate taxes and the business enterprise tax, supporting the American Dream for New Hampshire’s business owners. The governor also lowered our taxes, demonstrating the value he places upon New Hampshire families.
Citizens of New Hampshire are better off now than they were the day Governor Sununu took office. Thank you governor for being a true patriot and for standing up for the people of our great state.
JAY HARVEY
Derry