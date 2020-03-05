To the Editor: In November, a state Supreme Court order would have halted a projected 35 percent of alteration of terrain (AoT) permit applications that are reviewed by the Department of Environmental Services (DES). These permits apply to industrial, commercial and residential earth moving operations within the state.

The department’s regulation specified that projects requiring AoT permits may “not result in adverse impacts” to state- or federally-listed threatened or endangered species. Traditionally, the department has enforced the regulation by allowing developers who are seeking AoT permits to offer plans that would mitigate their projects’ unavoidable impacts on threatened or endangered species. The court’s order changed this process by requiring DES to adhere to the plain language of the regulation rather than working with developers to minimize the impacts of their projects.

As a result, DES released an emergency rule that changed the regulation to say projects seeking an AoT permit cannot “jeopardize the continued existence” of threatened or endangered species or destroy critical habitats. The department cited “substantial fiscal harm to the state or its citizens” as the rationale for changing the stringent regulation.

Had DES not responded and interpreted the regulation as it was originally and plainly written, there would have been unanticipated delays on development projects and adverse impacts on individuals and businesses applying for AoT permits. Governor Sununu and DES did the right thing by pursing emergency changes to the regulation and allowing these projects to continue in the Granite State while protecting threatened or endangered species.

Rep. Daryl Abbas

Salem

Thursday, March 05, 2020
