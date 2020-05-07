Sununu enables Trump
To the Editor: You may think Gov. Chris Sununu is handling the coronavirus well, or maybe just adequately, but remember, Sununu has exercised very poor judgement leading up to this disaster by supporting the inept President Donald Trump.
The majority of voters in this country rightfully feared that Trump would drive our country off a cliff and he has. Our governor is one of many who enabled the dangerous Trump to put his own agenda ahead of the needs of the country.
Trump was warned over and over and then went out of his way to lie about the impending threat. Now thousands are dead, hundreds of thousands are ill, millions are suddenly unemployed and trillions in deficit spending is on the way. Sununu, like millions of voters, should have seen a catastrophe in the making by supporting Trump. But he didn’t. We deserve a governor who has sound judgement, this governor does not.
DENNIS B. JAKUBOWSKI
Loudon