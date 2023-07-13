To the Editor: If I owned a company in New Hampshire, Gov. Sununu’s executive order implementing HB 339 would abridge my First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Let there be no doubt that I enthusiastically support the Palestinian-led civil society’s nonviolent boycott, divestment and sanction movement. It is meant to pressure Israel to end its brutal occupation and to stop its full support for the ever-expanding illegal Jewish-only settlements on stolen Palestinian land and to abolish the system of apartheid imposed on Palestinians denying them their human rights.
Israel’s apartheid system reminds me of the cruel apartheid system in South Africa in the 1980s and 1990s. The United Nations defines apartheid as “a crime against humanity.”
A friend, a child Holocaust refugee, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, when learning of Gov. Sununu’s anti-BDS action said of Sununu: “You may not want my opinion as I don’t live in New Hampshire, but the anti-boycott bill you are going to impose on New Hampshire citizens/companies, has been declared unconstitutional in other states. The boycotts are not ‘discriminatory’ as they are not aimed at Jews but at a nation that discriminates against its non-Jewish citizens. Boycotts, as with South Africa, are a nonviolent way to try to change Israeli policies. I’ve spent much time in New Hampshire, am a retired hiker, and am an old Jew who escaped from the Nazis.”
Gov. Sununu made a poor and unjust decision, yet his action has exposed the dishonesty of the Zionist movement.
To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together. The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…