Sununu order exposes Zionist dishonesty

To the Editor: If I owned a company in New Hampshire, Gov. Sununu’s executive order implementing HB 339 would abridge my First Amendment right to freedom of speech. Let there be no doubt that I enthusiastically support the Palestinian-led civil society’s nonviolent boycott, divestment and sanction movement. It is meant to pressure Israel to end its brutal occupation and to stop its full support for the ever-expanding illegal Jewish-only settlements on stolen Palestinian land and to abolish the system of apartheid imposed on Palestinians denying them their human rights.

Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023
Thursday, July 06, 2023

Letter: Smoke you're seeing is climate change

To the Editor: "Smoky air, the new normal," "worst-ever start to wildfire season," "a brutal heat wave" -- this Reuters article (6/30) had all the pieces, but failed to put them together.  The author makes no mention of the climate crisis, which we thought would affect our grandchildren, but…

Wednesday, July 05, 2023