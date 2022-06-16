To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu has an exceptional opportunity to protect state waters from foreseeable contamination from new landfills with HB 1454.
The governor’s environmental engineering background makes him well aware of the dangers landfill spills and accidents continually pose to the state’s irreplaceable waters.
HB 1454 is a win for developers, with inexpensive preliminary testing of their proposed sites.
86% of the state has appropriate soils and bedrock for safe landfill siting according to the state’s geological maps — adequate acreage for future landfills if they’re needed.
The bill is a win for taxpayers who care about clean water, smart waste disposal and conserving capacity for New Hampshire’s trash. We have room for our own trash for decades to come with expansion at Mount Carberry landfill in the north and existing capacity at Turnkey in the south. Director Mike Wimsatt agrees, as he states repeatedly in testimony.
HB 1454 will save the state and its people the disastrous losses and expenses that we see with serious water pollution in multiple communities now — for example, in North Hampton and in the Merrimack area, where drinking water has been jeopardized. The attempts to remediate such failures are terrifically costly stories of too little, too late. Avoiding contamination, heartache and clean up costs is another plus for taxpayers.
It’s time for Governor Sununu’s signature on this bipartisan legislation to safeguard New Hampshire’s environment, public health, community life and our vibrant tourism and business sectors. It’s a win for everyone.