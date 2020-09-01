Sununu has done well
To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu has proven himself as a decisive leader during the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership has truly contributed to the V-shaped economic recovery New Hampshire is experiencing. While other states are still struggling to dig out of a COVID-19 sized hole, New Hampshire is well on its way to an even stronger economy than in the pre-COVID environment.
The reason is clear: The governor has been a staunch defender for the small business job creators that keep New Hampshire special. The governor has vetoed unnecessary tax increases, injected nearly $350 million into the economy through the Main Street Relief Fund, and protected the New Hampshire Advantage at every turn.
The governor’s leadership has been tremendous, but he cannot do it alone. This November, it is vital that Republicans win back the state House, Senate and Executive Council.
The blue wave of 2018 has been a deep disappointment for proud Granite Staters like me. Democrats in Concord have pushed senseless regulations, voted to increase taxes, and attacked the governor for standing on his principles. This is not the New Hampshire way.
This November, we need to elect more Republicans to these key roles. Our communities will be better for it. The “New Hampshire Advantage” is under siege from the Democratic Party once again. It is time that we the people stand up for what is right.
LIZ MAXFIELD
Suncook