Sununu stood strong for NH’s businesses
To the Editor: Through a multitude of programs, New Hampshire has provided much needed relief to our state’s small business. Governor Chris Sununu has stood by the small business community and these funds have helped ensure businesses can keep their doors open and provide employment for Granite Staters and their families.
Small business is the backbone of New Hampshire’s economy and what truly make us unique. To date, Gov. Sununu through his leadership has provided more aid to local business than any other state in the nation. Without it I am certain we would have seen many more businesses close their doors for good, leaving many more Granite Staters unemployed.
It is unfortunate Democrats have continued to pursue their efforts to increase taxes, which would hurt these businesses. We have seen the introduction of an income tax, which would hurt families. We have also seen Democrats unwilling to work with Gov. Sununu and New Hampshire businesses and stop the trigger of a business tax increase of as much as 12%, increases that state small businesses and families cannot afford.
The governor understands the importance of fostering our small businesses and the impact that they have on the community. New Hampshire has been constantly ranked as one of the best states in the nation to live and much of that can be credited to Gov. Sununu and the work he has done to enhance economic opportunities for business and by providing tax relief when is has been most needed.
ASHLEY ALICEA
New Boston