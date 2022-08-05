To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu is lamenting the potential loss of the New Hampshire First in the Nation Primary by trying to blame our Democratic Representatives in the U.S. Senate and House. Maybe he should look at some of the adverse national publicity that has been generated during the past two years by the Republican leaders in the state Legislature:
• The tragic loss of Speaker of the House Dick Hinch to COVID, and the reporting that illustrated a Republican led Legislature that was adamantly opposed to reasonable mitigation measures, some even demonstrated outside Governor Sununu’s home.
• Statements by House Finance Chair Ken Weyler that the COVID-19 vaccine was part of a wild conspiracy plot involving tentacled creatures lurking in the vaccine, and three popes.
• Statements by Erica Layon, vice chair of the Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, that the 3/5ths compromise was an effort to stop the expansion of slavery.
• House Majority Leader Jason Osborne’s July 4th Tweet that people should stockpile ammo rather than purchasing hot dogs.
Let’s not lose sight of the national publicity that was generated by the bounty on teachers sponsored by Mom’s for Liberty after the Divisive Concepts bill became law. Our state that has always been a top 10 state for education and may struggle to attract new teachers for many years.
Today, Gov. Sununu suggested it is time for the Red Sox to replace Alex Cora, I hope that the citizens of New Hampshire have similar thoughts about Sununu.
To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two years ago we had:
To the Editor: Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …