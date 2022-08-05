Sununu is deflecting for actions of extremists

To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu is lamenting the potential loss of the New Hampshire First in the Nation Primary by trying to blame our Democratic Representatives in the U.S. Senate and House. Maybe he should look at some of the adverse national publicity that has been generated during the past two years by the Republican leaders in the state Legislature:

Letter: You can read this and still hate Trump

To the Editor: I have found that my efforts to discuss the last president and his accomplishments often turn into being called a "Trumper" or "MAGA" person. Although I continue to try and explain that I like the results of his policies and not the person to no avail. Only two  years ago we had:

Letter: What NH advantage are rapacious electric rates?

To the Editor:  Is anyone in Concord awake? How can they allow our electric rates to increase 112%? This increase is from Eversource. I am wondering what our rates would be if Northern Pass  came to fruition and a new natural gas pipeline was built. I can see all the U-HAUL trailers heading …