To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu’s comments about the Executive Council rejecting a $27 million federal grant is merely hollow grandstanding designed to look good to the independent and Democrat voters of New Hampshire. His pretend anger is merely a show that can be replayed during next year’s U.S. Senate race.
This goes to show that Sununu is a consummate politician and thus the only interests he has in his heart are his own. He could care less if we are shackled to D.C. by the strings attached in that $27 million. Why would he, after all, we all know he plans to try to be our next senator. With the kind of arrogance only a career politician can muster, he has people arrested with claims they are disruptive. The fact that there are dozens of videos online showing that the fact is otherwise doesn’t matter.
It might be different if the vaccine initiative would make a difference, but let’s be real, by now people have made up their minds. What people don’t have their minds made up about is who they will vote for in next year’s senate race. There are plenty of conservatives who aren’t happy with Sununu, such as Marylin Todd, who happened to be one of the people arrested.
Maybe I have been watching the wrong videos, but I didn’t see disruptive behavior from her, just a political thorn being removed. I for one regret voting for Sununu and will not be making that mistake in the future.