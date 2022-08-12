Sununu isn’t wiser than 12 unanimous NH jurors

To the Editor: I am absolutely appalled that Gov. Chris Sununu would interject himself into the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy case. No wonder why the people have been losing confidence in the courts. They have become political because the politicians have been trying to weaponize them. Mr. Zhukovskyy was tried by a properly constituted jury of his peers and found not guilty after a properly constituted trial. You can either believe in our justice system or not. But you can’t pick and choose the outcomes that you want.

