To the Editor: I am absolutely appalled that Gov. Chris Sununu would interject himself into the verdict in the Volodymyr Zhukovskyy case. No wonder why the people have been losing confidence in the courts. They have become political because the politicians have been trying to weaponize them. Mr. Zhukovskyy was tried by a properly constituted jury of his peers and found not guilty after a properly constituted trial. You can either believe in our justice system or not. But you can’t pick and choose the outcomes that you want.
It certainly sounds like the governor has plenty of homework in areas that he is responsible for. Some have argued that the prosecution team failed to adequately present the state’s evidence. But the testimony from the lead investigator with the New Hampshire State Police was very telling. When the leader of the Jarheads admitted to the investigator that he had been drinking, he asked no questions about that and they failed to follow any evidence that could have been exculpatory for the defendant. Whether that was a procedural or a personal failure, it is just not acceptable.
Mr. Zhukovskyy clearly had some responsibility for the tragic loss of life, but his peers found that he was not guilty of being the primary cause. We trust that the families will find some closure in other ways.