Sound leadership in NH
To the Editor: Leadership doesn’t lack for definitions. Communication, integrity, honesty, innovation and trustworthiness are all in the job description. Encouraging participation and motivating people for a common goal is also part of the big picture.
I applaud our Governor, Chris Sununu, for his outstanding leadership, especially during these recent months. He effectively employs art and science, and uses his good mind and heart — first and always — for New Hampshire.
Thank you, Governor Chris.
KEVIN STURGEON
Belmont