Sound leadership in NH

To the Editor: Leadership doesn’t lack for definitions. Communication, integrity, honesty, innovation and trustworthiness are all in the job description. Encouraging participation and motivating people for a common goal is also part of the big picture.

I applaud our Governor, Chris Sununu, for his outstanding leadership, especially during these recent months. He effectively employs art and science, and uses his good mind and heart — first and always — for New Hampshire.

Thank you, Governor Chris.

KEVIN STURGEON

Belmont

Friday, May 08, 2020
Letters to the Editor

