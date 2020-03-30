Sununu mismanaged the coronavirus
To the Editor: Sununu mismanaged the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis in New Hampshire. He has been reactive — not proactive. After the experts press him, he largely gets to the right spot, but not often nor soon enough.
There’s no excuse for New Hampshire to be behind. We had weeks to watch the virus spread in other countries and states, but we didn’t get the necessary tests or protective equipment. Now, we’re short on both. Unlike other forward-thinking governors, Governor Sununu didn’t try to contract with labs to increase testing capacity. Instead, he relied solely on the Trump administration.
As other states limited access to restaurants and bars, Governor Sununu maintained that we didn’t need to do that here; at least until President Trump gave his support in a press conference. We had a chance to be ahead in bending the curve, instead the governor put us further behind.
Until March 17, Governor Sununu’s language has been detrimental to public health, calling it the “flu” or saying that there is no such thing as community transfer despite substantial evidence. He prevented us from adequately preparing for this crisis and put lives at risk.
Governor Sununu has since admitted there is community spread and shut down large gatherings, but once again, we reacted to events when we could have planned ahead.
We demand real leadership in this time of crisis, not talking points and reactionary policies. We need to work together. That means calling out our failures so we can improve.
REP. GARRETT MUSCATEL
Hanover