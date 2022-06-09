To the Editor: Governor Chris Sununu has said many times, and rightly so, that New Hampshire citizens can be proud of our elections. Most voters would strongly agree with him on that.
Many residents have worked as poll workers and have seen first-hand that our election protocols are carefully run with integrity and care and that the results of our elections are fair and secure.
The Windham audit of our 2020 election taught us that while we may occasionally have technical problems with folded ballots and other such issues, that these can be easily fixed.
None of the technical issues have changed the outcome or integrity of any election.
If Sununu approves SB 418 he will be sending a very mixed message to constituents. He will also be stating loud and clear that even though he believes in the integrity of our elections, he is willing to interfere with the freedom of New Hampshire citizens to vote. This bill will eliminate voter privacy for some voters and will directly limit the opportunity for members of the military and their families stationed overseas to cast their ballot. This is just plain wrong.
I ask Governor Sununu to do the right thing for New Hampshire by vetoing SB 418.
