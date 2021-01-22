Emergency order has troubling implications
To the Editor: New Hampshire deserves a clear and rational explanation of Emergency Order 76.
The state Immunization Information System is a brand new database of vaccination records. The law that set up this database includes a clause that allows people to opt out, but Gov. Chris Sununu’s Emergency Order 76 just suspended that part of the statute and now every immunization encounter must be entered into the database. If a healthcare provider offers you a COVID-19 vaccine and you decline, that information will be entered into the database. The state will effectively have a list of who is or isn’t vaccinated.
New Hampshire death rate from COVID is .042% based on population as of Dec. 12. Schools have proven not to be super spreaders. Recovery rate for COVID-19 nationally is more than 98%. According to the CDC, the national annual death rate from all causes from 2017 to 2020 has held steady at about 2,800,000. A recent John Hopkins study found no significant increase in 2020 deaths.
In New Hampshire, just 9.24% of inpatient beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients. (HHS Protect, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, updated 12/15/20.) The department estimated hospitals nationwide were at about 75% capacity. ICU beds were even lower at 63.5%. Patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 occupied fewer than 15% of all beds across the country.
Emergency orders like #76 raise questions about constitutionality and legislative checks and balances, which now more than ever we must take seriously.
AL BRANDANO
Kensington