Sununu order rightly shows support for State of Israel
To the Editor: In his recent letter to the editor (“Sununu executive order exposes Zionist dishonesty”, July 13), William Thomas repeats several outrageous lies. First, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement is less about Palestinian rights than it is about delegitimizing the State of Israel. BDS has been exposed as an anti-Semitic organization.
The apartheid comparison is even more odious. Israeli Arabs are full citizens and have the same rights as Jewish Israelis. The Palestinians that are “mistreated” are the terrorists from Gaza and the West Bank who attack Israeli civilians. They are not citizens of Israel, so the apartheid claim is incorrect and slanderous.
For 75 years, since the founding of the world’s only Jewish state, many Arab countries have been trying to destroy it. They initiated wars in 1948, 1956, 1967 and 1973 — and lost them all. Since then, the so-called Palestinians have resorted to terrorism and flooding the liberal media with falsehoods. Sadly, they teach their children from a very young age to “kill Jews.” Their actions clearly demonstrate that they do not accept Israel’s right to exist.
Governor Chris Sununu demonstrated his sense of fairness and ethics when he signed that executive order. His Lebanese Arab heritage did not deter him from doing the right thing.
To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head -- "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump." If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …