Sununu order rightly shows support for State of Israel

To the Editor: In his recent letter to the editor (“Sununu executive order exposes Zionist dishonesty”, July 13), William Thomas repeats several outrageous lies. First, the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement is less about Palestinian rights than it is about delegitimizing the State of Israel. BDS has been exposed as an anti-Semitic organization.

Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Letter: Nonstop media coverage for ridiculous Donald Trump

To the Editor: A recent Mallard Fillmore cartoon hits the nail right on the head --  "nonstop media coverage of Donald Trump."  If it hadn't been for the constant media coverage of Donald Trump in 2016, and no coverage of the better candidates in the Republican Party, he would not have won. …

