To the Editor: The freedom to choose our leaders and speak up for what we believe in is foundational to American democracy. To accomplish this, all citizens should be allowed and encouraged to vote. In the 1960s, I was stationed in Korea and Vietnam during election years. Federal and state laws made it easy for me and other overseas Americans to vote.
Our Republican-controlled Legislature passed and the governor has signed SB 418. Federal law mandates that ballots for overseas Americans must be sent out at least 45 days prior to the election. SB 418 allows election officials 14 days to provide final election results. Then, ballots for the general election can be prepared. There are 56 days between the primary and general election -minus 14 days to complete the count -- leaving only 42 days prior to the election to print and send ballots. This violates federal law and makes it difficult for overseas Americans, including military, to vote. Local election officials warned the Legislature this would be a problem.
So, to solve a problem that didn’t exist, they caused a problem for overseas voters. There are other serious problems with this law too. When voting in November, don't vote for legislators who supported this law and don't vote for Gov. Chris Sununu.
