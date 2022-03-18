Letter: Sununu right to veto crooked redistricting map Mar 18, 2022 46 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Sununu should veto this bogus redistricting billTo the Editor: The proposed congressional redistricting map does not pass the smell test. If Governor Chris Sununu does not veto the map, he must have COVID.I can’t take credit for this comment. I overheard it this morning as I stood outside the State House holding a sign with quite a few others asking for a fair map.CLAUDIA DAMONConcord Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Thursday, March 17, 2022 Letter: People should rethink their support for MLB People should use lockout to rethink their support for MLB Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Letter: Bias alleged in policing is about poverty not race Bias alleged in policing is about poverty not race Letter: Sununu has earned another term as governor Sununu has earned his reelection as governor Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Letter: Commissioner is wrong about NH's teachers Edelblut’s lesson plan Monday, March 14, 2022 Letter: Mowers in vanguard of GOP's new generation GOP’s new generation Sunday, March 13, 2022 Letter: Edelblut trying to de-core the curriculum Edelblut trying to gut public schools in NH Letter: Why can't schools with fewer students abide cap? Shrinking schools should not violate spending cap Friday, March 11, 2022 Letter: Voter ID requirements are designed to prevent voter fraud ID rules are designed to prevent voter fraud Letter: Kamala Harris was right Kamala Harris was right Thursday, March 10, 2022 Letter: Even now, gas isn't as expensive as imagined Even now, gas isn’t nearly as expensive as imagined Load more {{flag}} {{title}} {{byline}} 1 min to consume {{summary}} Most Popular Letter: Mowers in vanguard of GOP's new generation Letter: Edelblut trying to de-core the curriculum Letter: Biden presidency has put us at risk of World War III Letter: Why can't schools with fewer students abide cap? Letter: Kamala Harris was right Letter: Commissioner is wrong about NH's teachers Letter: Sununu has earned another term as governor Letter: Voter ID requirements are designed to prevent voter fraud Letter: Bias alleged in policing is about poverty not race Letter: Freedom isn't free, it comes with responsibilities Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Gary Varvel Editorial Cartoon: Michael Ramirez Editorial Cartoon: Chip Bok Follow this section Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Syndicated Columns Friday, March 18, 2022 John Stossel: A principled politician Thursday, March 17, 2022 The Shamrock Wednesday, March 16, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: Is there a peace deal Putin and Zelensky can accept? Garrison Keillor: Sitting scared in church, thinking about evil Sunday, March 13, 2022 Patrick J. Buchanan: How solid are U.S. war guarantees? Load more {{title}} 1 min to consume Union Leader Newsletters Yes No Daily Headlines Yes No Breaking News Yes No Weekend Top 10 Top upcoming NH events. Yes No Business Now Because time is money. NH 365 Yes No Yes No Queen City Survival Guide Weekly look at Manchester life. Yes No Out of Range Monthly outdoor guide. I acknowledge having read the Union Leader’s Privacy Policy. Yes* SUBMIT