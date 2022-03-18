Sununu should veto this bogus redistricting bill

To the Editor: The proposed congressional redistricting map does not pass the smell test. If Governor Chris Sununu does not veto the map, he must have COVID.

I can’t take credit for this comment. I overheard it this morning as I stood outside the State House holding a sign with quite a few others asking for a fair map.

CLAUDIA DAMON

Concord

