Sununu’s good call
To the Editor: I am applauding the decision of the governor to issue the stay at home order despite the push back he has and will receive based on economic distress. The prevalence of Covid-19 in our state is much greater than is being reported because we are only testing healthcare workers and persons at greatest risk of serious complications. The consequence of that is that many persons with the disease who are not requiring hospitalization are out in the communities able to spread the virus which is extremely contagious in close contact.
For a fact, in Carroll County we have a family with several students home from college who have now been diagnosed with probable Covid-19 pneumonia based on symptoms and exposure to a student prior to leaving the campus who has since tested positive. The student here was not able to be tested to confirm the diagnosis due to testing limitations but is being counseled to quarantine, as will all the members of her family starting now. Had this family not been voluntarily following their own 14-day isolation when they first gathered in Carroll County, many of us would have been exposed and the disease would have spread.
We are undercounting the number of cases by magnitudes of hundreds by not being able to confirm who has the disease by testing. Saying we have 150 cases is woefully underreporting. Please support the governor’s order and help us prevent further spread.
MARIANNE JACKSON, MD
Madison