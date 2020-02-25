Letter: Sununu's speech was everything Trump's wasn't

To the Editor: With the bad weather last week, I was home from work and happened to watch Gov. Sununu’s “State of the State Address.” I found the speech to be a breath of fresh air and a significant contrast to President Trump’s “State of the Union Address” from a few weeks ago.
Sununu’s speech was positive, forward looking, bipartisan and celebrated the positive things happening in New Hampshire. While Trump tried to use good statistics about the economy to attack his opponents, Sununu shared credit with everyone in the legislature for New Hampshire’s strong economy.
Trump used his speech to criticize Democrats on areas where they disagreed. Sununu noted his disagreements but then pledged to work with the legislature to work together and find compromise.
Most importantly, the governor talked about the things he supported like protections for pregnant mothers in the workplace, improved mental health and more funding for education. This is a contrast to some Republicans, including Trump, who mostly talk about what they oppose. It is not that I dislike President Trump. In many areas he is doing a good job. But I do feel that he could use some of Gov. Sununu’s positive energy and bipartisan spirit. I am glad that I had the opportunity to watch the governor’s speech and I am pleased that Chris Sununu is my governor.
Margaret Cameron
Rochester
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: With the bad weather last week, I was home from work and happened to watch Gov. Sununu’s “State of the State Address.” I found the speech to be a breath of fresh air and a significant contrast to President Trump’s “State of the Union Address” from a few weeks ago.
- Updated
To the Editor: Our legislature is considering two bills, HB1251 and SB480, that would demand female athletes have their genitals examined, submit to blood work, and have their chromosomes tested in order to join a school sports team.
- Updated
To The Editor: Since our government was founded there has always been a tension between norms and statutes, that is individual freedom (how much we can depend on human decency, morality and good will to uphold and defend our ideals) vs. government intervention (what laws and regulations do w…
Monday, February 24, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Unintended consequences can result when failing to fully anticipate all applications. The latest is Title IX athletics clashing with transgender men competing in girls’ sporting events.
- Updated
To the Editor: Larkin Novak suggests being a police officer isn’t a real job. Well Larkin, you have won the award for most ridiculous statement of the year. My entry suggesting Larkin’s IQ is lower then his or her shoe size finished last.
- Updated
To the Editor: Epping’s Warrant Article 5 to build a new water treatment plant addresses critical needs and now is the best time to do this project at the least cost to taxpayers.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: As an environmental advocate since graduating college with an Environmental Science and Policy degree, I believe that opponents of Gov. Chris Sununu who claim he is not leading on climate change are not being truthful about his record. From my perspective, Gov. Sununu has take…
- Updated
To the Editor: Recently there was another legislative hearing regarding HB 1316, a compromise to allow OHRVs back on the ice at the State Hoit Road Marsh Wildlife Management Area. The marsh is located within one square mile of undeveloped pubic land where hunting is permitted. The compromise…
- Updated
To the Editor: The Atkinson Conservation Commission has unanimously voted to support the zoning amendment that is on this year’s town ballot — warrant article #2020-2 — which pertains to cluster development perimeter buffers and open space regulations. The proposed amendment strengthens the …
- Updated
To the Editor: There was an op-ed published in the Union Leader this week. The title was “What Happened To Our Republican Party” and it was written with extreme anger in a vulgar, vindictive attack that deeply degraded and slandered President Donald Trump.
Saturday, February 22, 2020
To the Editor: In my travels as a New Hampshire writer and storyteller, I’ve crossed paths with Andru Volinsky many times. I know him as a kind person, generous with his time and expertise. He will fight hard for a righteous cause. I’ve seen it. He’s fair minded, thoughtful, open to fresh id…
Friday, February 21, 2020
To the Editor: With the population of New Hampshire aging, the number of young people declining, and so many youth lost to opioids and suicides, liberal Republicans are pushing to remove advocacy for traditional marriage from the NHGOP platform to chase votes. Bad timing.