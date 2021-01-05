Sununu should apologize for his ongoing support of Trump
To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu supported Donald Trump’s election back in October 2016, even after the Access Hollywood recording surfaced and convinced then-Sen. Kelly Ayotte (and many other Republicans) to stop backing Trump.
Sununu stuck with Trump even after Trump: (1) trashed New Hampshire’s voting system; (2) weakened environmental regulations; (3) intensified the campaign against abortion; (4) contorted the response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (5) denounced Black Lives Matter; (6) fought to undermine our constitutional democracy; and (7) flooded our state and nation with lies promoting confusion, divisiveness, chaos and cruelty.
Trump has been awful for New Hampshire, as these few examples make plain. Trump also has dissed Sununu’s own policies. And yet, for some reason, Sununu continues to stand by Trump, endorse Trump for reelection, and campaign for Trump-endorsed candidates Corky Messner and Matt Mowers (both lost). Sununu “never hesitated to say he was supporting Trump in 2020” writes conservative commentator Michael Graham (The Dispatch, Dec. 7).
Which brings us to January 7th. That’s when Sununu will give his third inaugural address. If the governor is wise he will apologize in his speech to the people of New Hampshire for all the damage he has done supporting Trump over these past four years — and for all the damage Trump might yet do.
Donald Trump cares only about himself. A wiser Sununu would have understood that back in 2016.
DAN ADAMS
Hancock