Gov. Sununu should ask president to cancel rally
To the Editor: When I heard that the Trump campaign was planning a rally in Portsmouth for July 11 I was shocked, then utterly disgusted that the President and Governor Chris Sununu would show such little respect for the health and safety of Granite State residents.
A large crowd of people, many from out of state, in close quarters, shouting and cheering for hours on end. Perfect recipe for a COVID-19 surge.
I have yet to hear much of anything in terms of protest from our congressional delegation, nor from the various professional health care societies and organizations. What happened to their codes of ethics to uphold health and safety for the public at large?
I demand Governor Sununu ask the president to cancel this event. New Hampshire has worked too hard and sacrificed too much trying to control this pandemic to toss it all away for the sake of political ideology.
ERNEST ROY
Northfield