Sununu should sign bill to help prevent suicides
To the Editor: I am writing about the recently passed Extreme Risk Protection Order bill that allows for guns to be temporarily removed from a home where there is imminent danger to oneself or others. Last August, Gov. Chris Sununu signed SB 282, a bill to require school districts to develop a policy for preventing, assessing the risk of and responding to student suicide. It also requires training for faculty, staff and designated school volunteers on suicide prevention.
The urgency behind this bill is that there was a 56% increase in youth suicide nationally between 2007 and 2017. In New Hampshire deaths by suicide rose 48.3%. It is the second leading cause of death for people ages 15-24. 54% of those deaths occur in people with no known mental illness.
As a psychotherapist for over 35 years and one of the people teaching educators about youth suicide prevention, here are two of the most important things to know: (1) The highest percentage of suicide deaths are from guns. (2) The most critical step in suicide prevention is to put time and space between suicidal thoughts and the means to complete the act.
For these reasons, I implore Gov. Sununu to sign the Extreme Risk Protection Order bill, HB 687, which allows for temporary removal of guns from a home until a crisis has passed. I’m sure the governor wants to solidify his commitment to preventing suicide by allowing for the removal of the most lethal weapons in a home of a suicidal person.
CHRISTINE MILLER
Penacook