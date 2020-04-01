Letter to the Editor: Memo to Gov. Sununu, Trump is not well.
Peter Wehner is a Christian conservative author and essayist and a senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, a conservative think tank. Earlier in his career, he served in the Reagan, Bush 41, and Bush 43 administrations.
Wehner believes that Donald Trump is "fundamentally unfit—intellectually, morally, temperamentally, and psychologically—for office." He said so back in Jan. 2016, when announcing he would never vote for Trump. He has said so many times since. (Wehner, The Atlantic, 3/13/20)
On Sept. 9, 2019, Wehner elaborated on some of Trump's deficiencies in an essay in The Atlantic titled "Trump Is Not Well." In that essay, Wehner asserts that "Donald Trump's disordered personality—his unhealthy patterns of thinking, functioning, and behaving—has become the defining characteristic of his presidency."
Wehner ends his essay with this: "Every day Donald Trump is president is a day of disgrace. And a day of danger."
Our governor tells us he wants Donald Trump to serve another four years as president. Gov. Sununu needs to change his mind. The people of New Hampshire are ill-served by Trump’s dangerous and disgraceful ways. Sununu must help us bring Trump's presidency to an end.
Dan Adams
Hancock