Veto helped workers
To the Editor: I want to thank Governor Chris Sununu for vetoing a bill that would have substantially increased costs for the state and made it easier for public sector unions to use intimidation tactics to get workplaces to unionize.
Currently, workplaces can unionize if 30 percent of employees in a bargaining unit seeking recognition — whose names shall not be disclosed — file a petition saying they wish to be represented by a union. If the Public Employee Labor Relations Board finds that the petition is valid, the board will order an election to be held under its supervision. A union must be approved by a majority of votes cast to be certified as the exclusive representative of the bargaining unit.
Democrats wanted to bypass the secret ballot election process to allow unions to get “written majority authorization” to become the exclusive representative of a bargaining unit. The problem? Bypassing the secret election process allows unions to use pressure tactics to intimidate employees into supporting them on paper. The current secret ballot election process allows workers to vote privately without pressure from outside sources.
If voters would not want the “written majority authorization” method to elect our representatives to elected office, why would workers want this tool to elect an organization to bargain for raises and benefits on their behalf? Thankfully, Granite Staters have a governor that is interested in doing the right thing. He vetoed HB 1494 to preserve the secret ballot election process, thereby safeguarding workers’ freedom and privacy.
KEN BROOKS
Atkinson