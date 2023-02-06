To the Editor:  In his inaugural address, Governor Chris Sununu hinted at a “Northern Pass-style project.” He’s mentioned this project to distract from policy choices that have left so many New Hampshire residents struggling to pay high utility bills.

A Northern Pass-style project would import out-of-state energy instead of bringing us closer to energy independence. Our utility bills are so high because imported fossil fuels like gas, coal, and oil are more expensive than renewables.

