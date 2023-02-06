To the Editor: In his inaugural address, Governor Chris Sununu hinted at a “Northern Pass-style project.” He’s mentioned this project to distract from policy choices that have left so many New Hampshire residents struggling to pay high utility bills.
A Northern Pass-style project would import out-of-state energy instead of bringing us closer to energy independence. Our utility bills are so high because imported fossil fuels like gas, coal, and oil are more expensive than renewables.
Less than 1% of our state’s power comes from solar energy. Energy experts estimate that we have enough potential to power the entire state with offshore wind power, but we are waiting for the wind farm to be built. Our energy efficiency standards are the worst in New England and our Public Utilities Commission (largely appointed by Sununu) slashed our energy efficiency programs. In short, we need more renewable and better energy efficiency in New Hampshire.
Sununu vetoed several bills that would make it easier for residents to get solar power and increase our state's renewable energy portfolio. Solar energy and energy efficiency are two of the fastest ways for us to reduce our reliance on methane gas, but Sununu cares more about the fossil fuel and utility companies than he does about people trying to pay their utility bills.
Mentioning Northern Pass is Sununu’s way of distracting us from his terrible policy decisions and distaste for renewable energy. We need energy projects that keep jobs in our state and help us transition away from expensive, polluting fossil fuels.