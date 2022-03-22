To the Editor: Gov. Chris Sununu and Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley should be commended for their opposition to the New Hampshire congressional redistricting map passed by the state Legislature last week. I for one agree with the governor that the map “doesn’t really pass the smell test.”
There are 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives up for election this fall. According to the Cook Political Report, 41 of those House seats could be considered competitive in the general election. That means roughly 91% of congressional seats will most likely be decided in highly partisan primaries.
Unchecked gerrymandering is encouraging partisan gridlock in both parties and making compromise and bipartisanship nearly impossible. This trend is causing our representatives to only focus on the needs and demands of a small percentage of their constituents.
I think it is healthy for our democracy to see more, not fewer, competitive House districts. Gov. Sununu’s reason for wanting the legislature to rework their map is spot on, “We are a purple state, I want Republicans over in CD 2 to know that they can get good candidates and win and be part of the process. And, Democrats in CD 1 to be part of the process.”
The legislature has an opportunity to produce a map that better reflects New Hampshire’s politics and to create two competitive U.S. House seats this fall. I hope they take it.