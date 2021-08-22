To the Editor: Great kudos to Gov. Chris Sununu for his wise vetoes of Senate Bill 141 and House Biill 344. These acts shifted to FBI-NICS screeners the background checks on handguns and other firearms, as well as rifles and shotguns.
A Department of Safety (DoS) worker had long over-complicated and slowed the background check process for handguns. That — and a pandemic-driven tsunami of purchases — created days-long delays, bad for buyers and dealers. The DoS process now replicates the federal process.
Key point: to those denied, DoS gives detailed reason(s). The feds just give their result, just as with the “no fly” list, so it’s hard to know why one is rejected. The detailed DoS reply offers those denied a chance to clear their name. That is proper.
This said, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report (No. 18-440) showed that the feds prosecuted just 12 of 12,710 persons denied and referred for investigation by FBI-NICS screeners. So, the feds rarely prosecute those prohibited persons who violate 18 U.S. Code § 922(a)(6) by lying to a firearms dealer. As of the end of 2018, there were some 423,000,000 firearms in the U.S. (military items excluded), so a denied person likely will get a firearm.
Gov. Sununu’s wise vetoes merit as much praise as his COVID countermeasures, which have saved many. The New Hampshire COVID death rate is the eighth-lowest among states, according to CDC data.
Voters should use their ballots to thank Gov. Sununu.