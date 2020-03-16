Sununu wrong to veto family medical leave
To the Editor: New Hampshire has a governor that would rather grandstand than establish a bipartisan supported system of paid family and medical leave insurance.
Last year, legislation establishing paid family and medical leave insurance passed the New Hampshire House and Senate with bipartisan support. Despite this overwhelming support, Gov. Sununu vetoed the bill.
By doing so, many Granite Staters acting as caretakers have to choose between work and family.
I was a victim of lack of paid family leave back in 1995 when I chose to stay home and take care of my terminally ill mother. Knowing she didn’t want to have to leave the home she lived in all her life, my family and I took the sacrifices of dual income and allowed me to stay home and be my mother’s caregiver in her final months, weeks, and days of her life.
If there had been paid family and medical leave insurance this wouldn’t have been such a burden to our whole family.
New Hampshire needs a governor that prioritizes constituent well-being over self-interest.
New Hampshire needs someone who builds coalitions to pass bipartisan legislation that would actually help the state’s working families.
This is why I am proud to endorse Senator Dan Feltes for Governor.
Dan continues to lead on countless progressive measures, including paid family and medical leave insurance. He has demonstrated that his dedication to Granite Stater’s is more than what is politically expedient but for what will support and benefit our communities for years to come.
Rep. Heidi Hamer
Sylvester Street, Manchester