Sununu’s a Trump guy through and through

To the Editor: I recently heard Governor Chris Sununu will run for the U. S. Senate. That’s too bad. Governor Sununu vetoed over 60 bills, most of which were nonpartisan.

Of particular concern is gerrymandering, whereby politicians choose their voters rather than voters choosing their representatives. The New Hampshire Senate and House passed a nonpartisan bill to have a nonpartisan commission draw redistricting maps. Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed that.

They came back again with a nonpartisan bill to have a nonpartisan commission “recommend” redistricting lines. Governor Sununu vetoed that.

The more I think about it, the more it is not at all surprising. To quote Governor Sununu himself, “I’m a Trump guy through and through.”

NANCY HEATH

Epsom

 
 
