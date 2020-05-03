Sununu’s diktat

To the Editor: A Republican governor in New Hampshire has decreed “everyone off the beach,” which has been met with meek acquiescence from Democrats, while the non-conformists among us are chafing. We watch throngs of people strolling the paved sidewalks of Hampton Beach while the sand along the shore is closed.

Stay-at-home orders are being questioned and opposed primarily by political conservatives and libertarians.

Meanwhile, the left-leaning accept their hated nemesis’ advice to shelter in place.

A steadfast conservative (which I’m not) sums it up neatly: “Liberals need gubmint to tell them what to do.”

Is that really true? Are liberals more susceptible to the fear peddled by the news media?

The U.S. Constitution is the supreme law of the land. Does a conservative understand it better than a liberal?

“Congress shall make no law prohibiting... the free exercise thereof; (of religion) ...right... to peaceably assemble...”

In other words, there is no “law” that would prevent a person from walking on a public beach any more than preventing that person from walking on the sidewalk, or from gathering in a church service or peacefully assembling. All there has been is a diktat from a politician.

PAUL BROWN

Raymond

Sunday, May 03, 2020
