Support HB 1388
To the Editor: New Hampshire is considering legislation that would end the retail sale of puppies. The majority of pet stores in the state stopped selling puppies years ago; only a handful still sell puppies, despite the growing trend to adopt or purchase directly from a breeder.
Passing House Bill 1388 to end the retail sale of puppies in New Hampshire would help address the many problems associated with selling puppies in pet stores.
The most serious problem with pet store puppies is that the majority of these dogs come from puppy mills. Puppy mills are commercial breeding operations that disregard the well-being of dogs for profit. Animals are housed in crowded and often unsanitary conditions. To maximize profits, female dogs will be bred at every opportunity with little or no respite between litters.
These large-scale commercial breeders are located in places such as Arkansas and Missouri.
A responsible breeder would never hand their puppies over to truck drivers to be driven halfway across the country and sold to anyone with a credit card.
As tempting as those pet shop puppies are, behind them lies an industry driven by profit. The puppy you buy will quickly be replaced by another.
By enacting HB 1388, New Hampshire will be doing its part to close down the market for mill puppies and direct demand toward more humane sources.
You can help get this legislation passed by contacting the House Environment and Agriculture Committee at HouseEnvironmentandAgricultureCommittee@leg.state.nh.us and stating your support for HB 1388
JOAN O’BRIEN
Amherst