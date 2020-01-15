Support HCR9
To the Editor: Even in these polarized times, Americans across the board share a reverence for the U.S. Constitution. Please urge New Hampshire legislators to take action to protect it against a looming threat.
A movement is afoot around the country to hold what’s called an “Article V Constitutional Convention.” Once the legislatures in 34 states call for a convention, it will take place, and we’re getting dangerously close to that number.
An Article V Convention is one of two ways to amend the Constitution, but it’s never been used — and with good reason. There are no rules for these conventions, it’s unclear how delegates are chosen, and there are no agreed-upon restraints on how dark money might impact the process.
Legal scholars have warned that wealthy special interests could use a convention to radically reshape the Constitution. None of us want extremists on either side of the aisle taking away the rights that we cherish.
New Hampshire is one of the states that has a resolution on the books calling for a convention. HCR9 (filed this session) would rescind that resolution; if it passes New Hampshire will no longer count toward the 34 states needed for a convention.
The tried and true process that has resulted in 27 constitutional amendments to date is to get a 2/3 vote in Congress and ratification by 38 states. The alternative Article V Convention route risks serious damage to our Constitution and our Republic.
Please ask your legislators to support HCR9 and reduce this risk.
MARY WILKE
Concord