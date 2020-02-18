To the Editor: The New START nuclear arms control treaty is not new at all. In fact, it only took effect in 2011. And by this time next year it could be completely gone, leaving no functioning nuclear arms treaty between the US and Russia in its place.
It is with those concerns in mind that I met with Senator Shaheen’s staff in Washington earlier this month. She is working with both sides of the aisle to extend New START and avoid a vacuum in arms control.
As a young soldier, my father saw first-hand the catastrophe that followed the dropping of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki, and I heard from him what nuclear war really looks like. Presidents from John F. Kennedy to Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama have used diplomacy and agreements to keep nuclear warheads in their silos and reduce tensions with the Soviet Union/Russia. Russian President Putin has said he will sign a renewal of New START. President Trump, however, has wavered.
It is time to commit again to long-standing peace. Avoiding nuclear war is absolutely in the interests of New Hampshire, America, and the world. By working to save New START, Senator Shaheen is doing what responsible legislators must do to protect our way of life. She needs our support and has mine.
Michelle Caughey
Antrim
