Support Lins in coming Bow, Dunbarton vote
To the Editor: Voters in Bow and Dunbarton have the important opportunity to change things up with freshman candidate for New Hampshire State Representative Christopher Lins, during the special election on April 20 and June 8.
I’ve known Chris for almost 40 years. I cannot think of many people who have more energy, enthusiasm and passion for common sense than does Chris.
Though he never shies away from discussing difficult subjects, he is always willing to listen and consider a different perspective. It is this attribute that will serve him well in Concord. He is someone who will admit when he’s wrong, and he will learn and grow from the experience.
Chris Lins believes in helping people with a hand up rather than a hand out. These qualities will make him a workhorse for the voters of Bow and Dunbarton in Concord.
As a parent and youth lacrosse coach, Chris knows the value of balancing work and enjoying the moment while still setting and meeting goals. He’ll take his life experience to the halls of the Statehouse, and if he brings half as much energy as he does to the coach’s box for his lacrosse team, we will all be well-served!
Chris will fight for what is right for our towns and be a strong voice for our future. Not only do we need Chris’ unique brand of passion, energy, creativity and commitment to our state government, we deserve it.
Please join me in electing Chris Lins to the Legislature this April 20th and June 8th!
ROBIN POLISH
Bow