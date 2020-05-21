Support Market and Main
To the Editor: As a resident and business owner in Bedford I am writing in support of the Market and Main project on South River Road.
My family has been involved in development in Bedford since the early 1970’s. The Town has changed quite a bit in that time. Many of the projects that my family was involved with were controversial at the time, such as the Condominiums on Ridgewood Road, Briston Manor Nursing Home, Pine Village Estates and Briston Manor West.
Over the years all of these projects have become vital parts of our community offering many different forms of housing.
I support the current Market and Main proposal because it will deliver hundreds of construction jobs, while providing a substantial increase to our tax base with little impact on schools and services. Market and Main will offer a nice venue to go to the movies, go out to eat and do some shopping. Lastly, the residential component will provide high quality housing for people to rent who are in different stages of their lives.
I know that there has been a lot of discussion on the pros and cons of this but I ask you to consider and support all of the attributes that this brings to our town and its residents.
TOM SULLIVAN
Bedford