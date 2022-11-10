Support Granite State farmers

To the Editor: Another farm here in the Monadnock region just went out of business. I’ve heard through the grapevine that another one lost access to the land they farmed. A third plans to cut production by 70% next year. If the New England Feeding New England Project (nefoodsystemplanners.org) is to succeed then we must develop more ways of producing the food we consume, growth through attrition is not the answer. Some of these farms went out because they weren’t profitable enough.

Letter: No one cause of inflation

To the Editor: Inflation has many, many causes. Prices rise when demand exceeds supply. I read articles from reputable news sources (Stanford News, WSJ, Forbes, BBC) about the actual causes of inflation. These include higher oil/gas prices, remaining pandemic-related supply chain issues, glo…

