Support mental health of military men and women

To the Editor: In November, I attended a virtual community event hosted by Swim With A Mission (SWAM) to discuss veterans’ mental health in New Hampshire. As a Navy veteran, I was encouraged to hear the work being done to improve mental healthcare services for veterans from state leaders in the mental health community such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Easterseals Veterans Count, Hero Pups, and HCA Healthcare hospitals in New Hampshire — Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

 
 
 