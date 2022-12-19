To the Editor: In November, I attended a virtual community event hosted by Swim With A Mission (SWAM) to discuss veterans’ mental health in New Hampshire. As a Navy veteran, I was encouraged to hear the work being done to improve mental healthcare services for veterans from state leaders in the mental health community such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Easterseals Veterans Count, Hero Pups, and HCA Healthcare hospitals in New Hampshire — Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
I’m so proud of the Union Leader for publishing Howard Altschiller’s piece on veterans’ mental health in the Granite State. While the piece detailed the very personal challenges of a few veterans, the message echoed the sentiments shared by the panelists who participated in the virtual event: “there is help, and there is hope,” thanks to the work of dedicated organizations working in coordination to serve a common good.
As chairman of the New Hampshire State Veterans Advisory Committee, and New Hampshire District 4 commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, I have seen many fellow service members struggle to adjust to their lives back home. Together, veterans’ organizations across New Hampshire are working to support our military men and women in all possible ways. I encourage everyone to visit the Swim With A Mission website to watch the recorded event. If you are a veteran in crisis or are concerned about one, please dial 988 and then press 1 to access the Veterans Crisis Line.