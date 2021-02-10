Hampstead students need a better school
To the Editor: I am writing in support of the Hampstead Central School renovation and encourage all residents to vote YES on Articles 2 and 4 on March 9th. This past year has highlighted how inadequate the school building is for providing a safe learning environment for all.
Classes currently are being held in closets or the library due to the lack of classroom space — this will only worsen as student enrollment increases. There is no dedicated cafeteria, so children eat lunch in one half of the gym, while the PE instructors try to teach classes in the other half, forced to navigate the constant distractions of lunch conversation.
Students who are located in classrooms upstairs (60% of the school’s population) have to share one small set of bathrooms. The administration office should be located directly near the main entrance for safety and security, yet it is currently located past the gym entrance and up a flight of stairs.
While the cost of the bond ($9,070,000) may seem concerning to taxpayers, it would actually only average approximately $25/month for a $400,000 home. Should these articles not pass, the price will increase as the years go by as the need for more space grows stronger.
The renovations will not only boost real estate values in Hampstead, but local community groups will have the opportunity to utilize the new school spaces for recreation and business as well. Our children deserve better — they are the future. Vote YES on Articles 2 & 4!
MOLLY FREILICH
Hampstead