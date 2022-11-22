Support school choice and our public schools

To the Editor: The state Department of Education recently identified 10 of the lowest performing high schools, referring to them as Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools. Eight out of the 10 schools identified were charter schools. Why should the state force public school districts to fund and support the state’s top failing schools?

Letter: Bill ATV rider who crashed to send a message

To the Editor: Referencing the article in the November 15 Union Leader about the ATV crash. First, these Massachusetts people come up here and trash our state by riding on closed trails. Second, ATV riders everywhere think they can ride those things any place they please, any time they want,…