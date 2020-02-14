Timberlane withdrawal
To the Editor: Timberlane Regional School District will separate from SAU 55 and create our own SAU. Hampstead will be the only school district within SAU 55.
The superintendent and a few key staff will stay with SAU 55 supporting Hampstead and the majority of the current SAU staff will come to the new SAU supporting Timberlane.
Hampstead supports TRSD withdrawing from SAU 55, they too want local control and autonomy.
Different needs: Hampstead has only elementary and middle schools and is only 1 town. TRSD has 4 towns, 7 schools, a PAC, and supports K-12. Hampstead sends its high school students to Pinkerton.
Already divided: different food, transportation, and teachers’ contracts, and different curricula.
No negative impact to education.
No increase in SAU Budget: Withdrawing from SAU 55 is projected to save over $150K/year, more than covering the $100K for the transition year.
Please vote YES on Warrant Article #7 – Timberlane Withdrawal from SAU 55
Karen Steele
Atkinson