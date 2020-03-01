Letter: Support trans athletes

To the Editor: As a high school student, I participated in sports for the same reasons other girls do. For the pure love of it, for one thing – the joy and exhilaration of skiing, or running cross-country.
But like my teammates, I got so much more out of athletics. I learned about sportsmanship, about working hard as an individual and as a team. I learned to push myself, and how to lose and pick myself back up again. I learned discipline and resiliency, how to make healthy choices, and to have my team count on me to be the best version of myself.
As a girl who happens to be transgender, sports meant something else too – they were life saving. I wouldn’t be who I am today – a happy, healthy, UNH freshman – if it weren’t for those teams.
I was blessed with a supportive principal, athletic director, amazing coaches, and hard working teammates on my cross country, nordic skiing, and track teams during my 4 years.
The support from other athletes and coaches – those on my team, and those athletes and coaches I competed against – have molded me into who I am.
I hope other transgender girls are able to find the joy in sports like I did. Learning to work as a team and to believe in yourself is life changing.
I hope our lawmakers see how important sports are for all girls and vote HB 1251 inexpedient to legislate.
Sarah Rose Huckman
West Ossipee
Sunday, March 01, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Governor Sununu often relies on untruths to justify his position on issues. “I’m a Trump guy through and through,” he once said.
- Updated
To the Editor: As a high school student, I participated in sports for the same reasons other girls do. For the pure love of it, for one thing – the joy and exhilaration of skiing, or running cross-country.
- Updated
To the Editor: Charlestown voters, why are we asking school board members and voters from Acworth, Alstead, Langdon and Walpole to make decisions for Charlestown?
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Shame on the Union Leader for publishing the thoughts of Donald Trump Jr. He does not deserve one sentence of space in the newspaper. The paper should use the space to publish articles worth reading.
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: As someone who has been helped many times by our EMTs and Police I am concerned that their services are already being stretched above capacity. I am not comfortable with the idea that they may not have the resources to meet Bedford’s increasing needs.
- Updated
To the Editor: With the bad weather last week, I was home from work and happened to watch Gov. Sununu’s “State of the State Address.” I found the speech to be a breath of fresh air and a significant contrast to President Trump’s “State of the Union Address” from a few weeks ago.
- Updated
To the Editor: Our legislature is considering two bills, HB1251 and SB480, that would demand female athletes have their genitals examined, submit to blood work, and have their chromosomes tested in order to join a school sports team.
- Updated
To The Editor: Since our government was founded there has always been a tension between norms and statutes, that is individual freedom (how much we can depend on human decency, morality and good will to uphold and defend our ideals) vs. government intervention (what laws and regulations do w…
To the Editor: In response to women’s Marches to get the vote, I would like to take a little time to explain how women have struggled to understand their place in society.
Monday, February 24, 2020
- Updated
To the Editor: Unintended consequences can result when failing to fully anticipate all applications. The latest is Title IX athletics clashing with transgender men competing in girls’ sporting events.
- Updated
To the Editor: Larkin Novak suggests being a police officer isn’t a real job. Well Larkin, you have won the award for most ridiculous statement of the year. My entry suggesting Larkin’s IQ is lower then his or her shoe size finished last.
- Updated
To the Editor: Epping’s Warrant Article 5 to build a new water treatment plant addresses critical needs and now is the best time to do this project at the least cost to taxpayers.
Sunday, February 23, 2020
To the Editor: As an environmental advocate since graduating college with an Environmental Science and Policy degree, I believe that opponents of Gov. Chris Sununu who claim he is not leading on climate change are not being truthful about his record. From my perspective, Gov. Sununu has take…