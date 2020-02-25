Letter: Support trans athletes

To the Editor: Our legislature is considering two bills, HB1251 and SB480, that would demand female athletes have their genitals examined, submit to blood work, and have their chromosomes tested in order to join a school sports team.
Students as young as 11 would go through this horrifying testing if the bill is passed, and is not how we should be treating students athletes.
Not only would the process be costly and time consuming, but would create severe emotional and physical stress on trans female athletes and further alienate the students for being transgender. The number of trans female athletes in New Hampshire are slim, and the unfair demands of this bill may intimidate them to the point of not participating.
Another factor to consider is that the number of wins by trans female athletes are miniscule compared to the winnings of cisgender females. Joining a sports team isn’t only about winning, it’s about forming connections, teamwork, and physical fitness. Trans females simply want the right to play sports with the gender they identify as, not to win every time they play.
This bill would further divide trans females from cisgender females and create a transphobic environment in schools. If the reasoning for this bill is to ensure there is fair competition among athletes, will we next create height or weight limits to participate in school sports?
Kate Boilard
Merrimack
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Monday, February 24, 2020
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Saturday, February 22, 2020
Friday, February 21, 2020
