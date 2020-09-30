Alfred-Teaster for Senate
To the Editor: This is my first letter to a newspaper on behalf of a political candidate. I have, however, been so impressed with Jenn Alford-Teaster that I feel compelled to support her publicly.
Jenn is a New Hampshire native from a working-class family. She left home as a teenager to be totally self-dependent, worked multiple jobs to put herself through college, and continued her education to earn two master’s degrees, in geography and public health. She is currently a senior research scientist at Dartmouth using all that she has experienced and learned to make the path she has taken easier for others.
She leads with her intelligence, energy, enthusiasm, and principles to ensure that others also have a path to success.
Please learn all you can about Jenn, ask her questions — she is available and transparent.
I encourage you to vote for Jenn in November. I strongly believe she is the better choice for our District 8 and New Hampshire.
ART BOBRUFF
Springfield