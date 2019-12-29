Supporting charter schools
To the Editor: Edmund Burke said in Parliament in 1774, “government and legislation are matters of reason and judgment, and what sort of reason is that, in which the determination precedes the discussion.” Those words still ring true.
The Legislative Fiscal Committee rejected a $10 million federal grant to increase public charter schools in NH. It is clear from their comments that Democrats on the committee had their minds made up before the meeting.
Commissioner Frank Edelblut refuted the erroneous claim of the Democratic members that New Hampshire public charter schools are not at full capacity, but actually have a waiting list of more than 1,300 students. Despite Edelblut’s answers, Democrats repeated their debunked claim in their pre-written statements.
As a public school teacher for over 27 years, I have seen first-hand how traditional public schools are not adapting fast enough. Charter schools allow for innovation without the constraints of teacher union approval. Who would have thought that the Virtual Learning Academy Charter School, based in Exeter, would have grown to over 13,000 students in just over 10 years? Now one of the biggest statewide virtual schools in the country.
We in New Hampshire pride ourselves in doing this differently. Unlike other states, our charter schools are public schools. I’m sure many parents, like me, would love the opportunity to send their child to a school that is on the cutting edge of STEM education, courses and experiences including internships, or if their child had learning challenges, a school for educationally disadvantaged students.
MICHAEL FACQUES
Amherst