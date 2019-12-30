To the Editor: I am writing in support of HB 687, also known as The Red Flag Laws. This gun violence prevention bill would establish in NH “a procedure for issuing extreme risk protection orders to protect against persons who pose an immediate risk of harm to themselves or others.”
Deaths by suicide are increasing in our society, and suicide by gun is becoming ever more real. Last summer, I testified in Concord at a public hearing for HB687. As I sat at the State House, I listened to heart-breaking stories of parents whose depressed teenage and adult children had taken their lives with a readily available gun. Fearing suicide, they had no legal means to effectively attempt to stop it. The sadness, anguish and frustration they expressed was palpable as they respectfully asked legislators for the passage of HB 687.
Since last summer, the NH House Criminal Justice Committee has added the “Murphy Amendment” to HB 687 which strengthens the due process protections contained in the bill. Please contact your legislators to pass HB687 which is coming up for a vote in Concord, possibly as early as Jan 8.
CORINNE DODGE
Derry